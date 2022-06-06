New South Wales Government Identity

A masterbrand, remastered





The NSW Government has over 800 external-facing brands, and over 400,000 employees. With the adoption of a masterbrand strategy in 2020, the Government aimed to bring greater purpose to how they communicate their priorities and engage with the public. The shift was also intended to increase attribution and understanding of the services NSW Government provides, whilst reducing the complexities typically associated with Government interactions. Prior to this transformation, The NSW Government was responsible for managing a large portfolio of departments, brands, sub-brands and initiatives each with a multitude of individual brand systems. Consequently, managing these diverse brand expressions required time and resources, and communications often lacked the necessary connections back to the NSW Government.





For the People were engaged to restructure the NSW Government’s brand architecture and develop a visual identity system that leveraged the existing Waratah logo. A holistic design system was built to support and respond to the needs of both Government and its customers across a range of services, such as Health, Planning, Education and Transport. The outcome was a new, more succinct, masterbrand approach — removing complexity, improving flexibility and driving equity across Government communications.





