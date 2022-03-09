きのえねomoyaで提供されるのは、酒造りとも密接な関わりがある二十四節気を表現した料理です。二十四節気とは、1年を約15日ごとに24の節気で区分し、季節の移り変わりを表したもの。古代中国で考案され、日本でも古くから農業や季節行事の目安とされてきました。一つの節気は、初候・次候・末候という3つの候で構成され、気象の動きや動植物の変化が細かく定義づけられており、これらの総称を「七十二候」といいます。きのえねomoyaのシンボルは、「omoya」の文字を構成する三つの円を初候・次候・末候と定義し、これらを組み合わせ、中心に「母屋（おもや）」の母の文字を加えてデザインしています。

The dishes served at "Kinoene omoya" express the 24 seasonal divisions, which are also closely related to sake brewing.

"24 sekki" is a seasonal calendar that describes the seasonal changes by dividing the year into approximately 15 days. It was invented in ancient China and has been used as a guide for agriculture and seasonal events in Japan since ancient times.