The Client

ELIMS is an oral care brand by dentists developing science-backed products with the mission to help the planet by selling sustainable products while partnering with non-profits and social impact organizations.

Keywords

Brand Design, E-commerce, User Experience, User Interface Design, Front-end Development, Back-end Development





The Objective

Design a beautiful brand that conveys a friendly and professional communication through the brand's product benefits: minimal and beautiful design, product efficiency, and sustainability.