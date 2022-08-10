







PACKUP OUTDOOR

Branding / CIS





The two co-founders who love camping always jokingly say that every camping is like moving a house, taking the equipment they love from home to the outdoors, and finally bringing the full load of memories back home. The name Packup Outdoor originated from The core concept of the brand is "extension of home". We hope to share our own life experience and aesthetics with our friends through products. Packup Outdoor hopes to break the boundary between home and outdoor, integrate outdoor style equipment into daily life, and implement the original intention of the brand Outdoor Living For Life.







