Ting-An Ho's profileRuopu Li's profileTa-Chung Liu's profile+1
PACKUP OUTDOOR
Multiple Owners
Behance.net
Brand Design brand identity branding camping CIS identity logo Outdoor outdoors VI


PACKUP OUTDOOR
Branding / CIS

The two co-founders who love camping always jokingly say that every camping is like moving a house, taking the equipment they love from home to the outdoors, and finally bringing the full load of memories back home. The name Packup Outdoor originated from The core concept of the brand is "extension of home". We hope to share our own life experience and aesthetics with our friends through products. Packup Outdoor hopes to break the boundary between home and outdoor, integrate outdoor style equipment into daily life, and implement the original intention of the brand Outdoor Living For Life.


Brand Design brand identity branding camping CIS identity logo Outdoor outdoors VI
Brand Design brand identity branding camping CIS identity logo Outdoor outdoors VI
Brand Design brand identity branding camping CIS identity logo Outdoor outdoors VI
Brand Design brand identity branding camping CIS identity logo Outdoor outdoors VI
Brand Design brand identity branding camping CIS identity logo Outdoor outdoors VI
Brand Design brand identity branding camping CIS identity logo Outdoor outdoors VI

PACKUP OUTDOOR

Client: Packup Outdoor
Production: TINGANHO.INFO

Art Director: Ting-An Ho
Icon Design: Ting-An Ho, Ruopu Li
Motion Design: Ting-An Ho, Ruopu Li
Photography: Tachung Liu, Henry Chen
Project Manager: Ting-An Ho
Year: 2022 

design by tinganho.info

PACKUP OUTDOOR
151
2.1k
8
Published:

Owners

Ting-An Ho's profile
Ting-An Ho
Taipei, Taiwan Region
Ruopu Li's profile
Ruopu Li
Taipei, Taiwan Region
Ta-Chung Liu's profile
Ta-Chung Liu
Taipei, Taiwan Region

PACKUP OUTDOOR

151
2.1k
8
Published:

Tools

Creative Fields