Belif EP.05 - Solar land
Client - LG 생활건강

Creative Director - Goh seongwoo
Plan - Goh seongwoo, Kim Heewon, Oh hyojin, Lee yuseok
Character modeling - Oh eunsae(UV protector)
Character rigging - Lee yuseok(UV protector, ellie), Yang jeongseok(billy, collector, dunkun)
Design & Animation - Goh, seongwoo, Kim heewon, Oh hyojin, Lee yuseok
Fx - Goh seongwoo(Tire smoke, beach wave, bottle waterdrop), Oh hyojin(Ground dust), Lee yuseok(filling with water)
Look dev, Composite, Edit - Goh seongwoo
Sound - 274 Custom

우트크리에이티브에서 빌리프의 솔라랜드 애니메이션을 제작했습니다.
쥬니퍼와 리나 캐릭터 2D 디자인은 슈퍼픽션에서 제작하였으며 그 외 모든 작업은 우트크리에이티브에서 
총괄 진행했습니다.

WOOT Creative produced Solar land animations depicting BELIF's worldview series.
2d character design was handled by SUPERFICTION, and all other works were handled by WOOT Creative.
WOOT Creative

    Owners

    user's avatar
    WOOT Creative
    Seoul, Korea, Republic of
    user's avatar
    seongwoo goh
    Seoul, Korea, Republic of
    user's avatar
    Heewon Kim
    Seoul, Korea, Republic of
    user's avatar
    U Lucks
    Seoul, Korea, Republic of
    user's avatar
    hyo jin oh
    Seoul, Korea, Republic of

