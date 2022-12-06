Belif EP.05 - Solar land









Client - LG 생활건강



Creative Director - Goh seongwoo

Plan - Goh seongwoo, Kim Heewon, Oh hyojin, Lee yuseok

Character modeling - Oh eunsae(UV protector)

Character rigging - Lee yuseok(UV protector, ellie), Yang jeongseok(billy, collector, dunkun)

Design & Animation - Goh, seongwoo, Kim heewon, Oh hyojin, Lee yuseok

Fx - Goh seongwoo(Tire smoke, beach wave, bottle waterdrop), Oh hyojin(Ground dust), Lee yuseok(filling with water)

Look dev, Composite, Edit - Goh seongwoo

Sound - 274 Custom





우트크리에이티브에서 빌리프의 솔라랜드 애니메이션을 제작했습니다.

쥬니퍼와 리나 캐릭터 2D 디자인은 슈퍼픽션에서 제작하였으며 그 외 모든 작업은 우트크리에이티브에서

총괄 진행했습니다.



