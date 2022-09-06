Blog
Memòria 2020 - Mercabarna
Atipus Barcelona
Memòria (Memoir) 2020

Mercabarna is one of the top European fresh food markets. They supply fresh products to around 10 million consumers, but they are also known for being a reference in management, innovation, and environmental fields. 
The year 2020 set Mercabarna’s annual publication apart from any other. 

The first challenge was to decide whether or not to address the elephant in the room: COVID-19. 

We worked together to narrate an honest testimony of extraordinary times. So, we honoured the data and people behind it, and consequently created two reports with a technical and humane side.

Words by Blanca Bassols
Illustration Zena Kay
Typefont Linotype
Photos Enric Badrinas

Thanks for watching!
