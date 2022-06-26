URG Corporate Identity Development
2022
2022
Project overview
URG started with a sincere desire to provide solutions to the concerns customers have with their skin’s health. Starting as Shangpree Spa in 1990, we have a well-earned reputation for setting the standard for high-end skincare products and services in the premium spa market.
Known domestically and internationally for launching popular skincare brands created with expertise gleaned over 30 years in the skin beauty market, URG is now entering a new phase of “conscious consumption, ritual life” made popular by the MZ generation. The prolonged effects of COVID-19 have caused a dramatic shift toward home care and self-care markets,
so URG is dealing with these evolving market changes by launching this project to redefine the essence of business as a life beauty company that encompasses all aspects of life beyond skincare.
so URG is dealing with these evolving market changes by launching this project to redefine the essence of business as a life beauty company that encompasses all aspects of life beyond skincare.
Project Approach
In addition to cosmetics, the beauty market has diversified beyond external beauty into the overall area of life that considers personal health and the environment, such as perfumes and inner and vegan beauty. Until now, URG has been providing services to help customers' skin become healthier and more beautiful. However, in order to keep pace with the changing market trends and move forward as a life beauty company, we needed an expanded brand value that could express the “beauty of life” beyond the limited image of “skin.”
Brand Core Value & Design Principle
Beauty can be experienced and felt in relationships between nature and people and daily lives. Among them, URG focuses on intrinsic beauty and aims to provide authentic experiences based on the individuality of each customer.
Brand Essence
URG continues the quest for “harmony” not only for customers, but also for the harmonious combination of brand members’ individuality and expertise to grow together. We want to realize the value of “harmony of beauty” through a brand experience that customers and members create and experience together.
Brand Tagline
URG’s tagline Your Genuineness, enables customers to associate a brand name with a clear image, directly expresses the benefits that customers can experience and feel through the brand by highlighting “individual uniqueness” that promotes URG as a life beauty company.
Brand Design Elements
Design elements that effectively convey URG’s brand identity include a logo, dynamic symbol, color, typeface, key visuals, and taglines. Core design assets that create a strong brand experience must flow seamlessly across every customer’s touchpoint, providing a consistent brand experience.
Color
URG’s primary color, URG Genuine Gold, symbolizes corporate value and is in harmony with the expression of individual beauty. The secondary colors, URG Genuine Light and White,
are used as a background that showcases the primary color.
are used as a background that showcases the primary color.
Typography
Arizona Flare, which resembles the URG logotype, is a serif typeface that shows excellent readability and legibility based on its concise and clear form, making it a preferred typeface for both the headline and the text body in all media. Noto Sans CJK is ideal for use with Korean, Chinese, and Japanese text.
Iconography
Iconography was developed to ensure overall brand consistency by reflecting the morphological characteristics of the logotype and utilizing the curvature at the end of the stroke for a smooth, connected look.
Dynamic Symbol System
URG’s dynamic symbol system can be expanded in multiple ways and is a vital element of URG’s identity. This process of exploring various beauties and harmonies is delivered in a flexible and consistent manner to the media.
Key Visual
The key visuals of URG are extensible thanks to the dynamic symbol system. We effectively deliver the brand value of URGin accordance with the characteristics of media by recognizing and promoting the unique beauty and individuality of customers.
Brand Design Applications
Design Applications that can effectively convey URG’s brand identity include the logo, dynamic symbol, color, typeface, key visuals, and taglines. The core design assets that create a strong brand experience flow seamlessly across every customer touchpoint and provide a consistent brand experience.
URG Corporate Identity Development
2022
2022
Plus X Creative Partner
Creative Director: Tyodi Hyojin Lee
BX Design Director: Yoonseong Lee
BX Designer: Byeongkuk Jung, Soyeon Lee, Yoonhak Lee
STNDRD PROJECT
Director: Taesu Im
Brand Strategist: Dongjun Seo, Chaeyeon Seo
Creative Director: Tyodi Hyojin Lee
BX Design Director: Yoonseong Lee
BX Designer: Byeongkuk Jung, Soyeon Lee, Yoonhak Lee
STNDRD PROJECT
Director: Taesu Im
Brand Strategist: Dongjun Seo, Chaeyeon Seo
URG Corporation
CEO: Heeyoung Jeon
Director: Seunghoon Lee
General manager: Chungryeol Moon
PR Dept. Director: Jihyeon Lee
Manager: Nakwoo Kim
©2022 Plus X Creative Partner.
CEO: Heeyoung Jeon
Director: Seunghoon Lee
General manager: Chungryeol Moon
PR Dept. Director: Jihyeon Lee
Manager: Nakwoo Kim
©2022 Plus X Creative Partner.