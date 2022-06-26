







URG Corporate Identity Development

2022









Project overview





URG started with a sincere desire to provide solutions to the concerns customers have with their skin’s health. Starting as Shangpree Spa in 1990, we have a well-earned reputation for setting the standard for high-end skincare products and services in the premium spa market.





Known domestically and internationally for launching popular skincare brands created with expertise gleaned over 30 years in the skin beauty market, URG is now entering a new phase of “conscious consumption, ritual life” made popular by the MZ generation. The prolonged effects of COVID-19 have caused a dramatic shift toward home care and self-care markets,

so URG is dealing with these evolving market changes by launching this project to redefine the essence of business as a life beauty company that encompasses all aspects of life beyond skincare.







