Tokyo Tracks / Official Olympics 21 Documentary





Elaborate finishes create a visual and tactile association with high performance sports. The book was printed in a modern interpretation of the colors black, red and gold. The use of intense spot colors gives the book vibrant graphics that extend outward to the cover. Haptically, readers are surprised by a paper cover that contains portions of recycled plastic and is thus reminiscent of textures typical of sports.





Partial embossing - and varnishing - also pick up on the aesthetics of contemporary sports textiles. The publications are framed by individual, partner-specific spines as well as by a two-tone change of the cut edge in vertical and horizontal direction.

Picture below (Climbing): Picture Alliance / Picture below (Hockey): Paul Hüttemann





