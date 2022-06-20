Blog
Tokyo Tracks / Official Olympics 21 Documentary
MORPHORIA COLLECTIVE
Picture above/below: Philipp Reinhard

Four exclusive publications have been published, which have been curated for the main sponsors Adidas, Allianz, Toyota and Sparkasse. An additional edition shows the joint Olympic journey to Tokyo.

Photographs taken especially for Team D provide a detailed insight into the emotionally charged world of high-performance athletes. They underpin essays and convey impressions that are more emotional than ever in such a special year.
Pictures above: Philipp Reinhard

Beginning with short essays, in which the readers are emotionally taken along to Tokyo. Reports include Malaika Mihambo and her leap to gold, the Olympic newcomer disciplines in 2021, and brand-specific campaigns. Picture below: Philipp Reinhard

Picture above: Paul Hüttemann

Elaborate finishes create a visual and tactile association with high performance sports. The book was printed in a modern interpretation of the colors black, red and gold. The use of intense spot colors gives the book vibrant graphics that extend outward to the cover. Haptically, readers are surprised by a paper cover that contains portions of recycled plastic and is thus reminiscent of textures typical of sports.

Partial embossing - and varnishing - also pick up on the aesthetics of contemporary sports textiles. The publications are framed by individual, partner-specific spines as well as by a two-tone change of the cut edge in vertical and horizontal direction.
Picture below (Climbing): Picture Alliance / Picture below (Hockey): Paul Hüttemann

MORPHORIA X TEAM D

Photography by:
Marvin Ronsdorf, Max Galys, Michael Romacker, Paul Hüttemann, Philipp Reinhard

Design: Silja Buhl @Morphoria

Interactive Website
www.morphoria.wtf

