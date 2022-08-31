Characters vol.2

Hi everyone! here is a second character series❤️
I designed an extensive set of fun characters to share on social media as an exercise to improve my skills.
I concentrated on the body composition of the characters; I tried to make them more communicative
and expressive from a gestural point of view, playing with the dimension of the different parts of the body.
I worked with Procreate and Adobe Illustrator to make the work more dynamic in timing.
I also select a range of colors to work with to make clear all these people come from the same project.
