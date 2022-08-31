Blog
Characters vol.2
EMANS -
Behance.net
Hi everyone! here is a second character series❤️
I designed an extensive set of fun characters to share on social media as an exercise to improve my skills.

I concentrated on the body composition of the characters; I tried to make them more communicative 
and expressive from a gestural point of view, playing with the dimension of the different parts of the body.

I worked with Procreate and  Adobe Illustrator to make the work more dynamic in timing. 
I also select a range of colors to work with to make clear all these people come from the same project. 

BUY HERE 

artist BrandIllustration characters Characters Design color digital illustration Emans ILLUSTRATION Illustrator poeple
Thanks for watching 

