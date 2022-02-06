Blog
TOU
Privacy
Community
Help
Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avatar
Autopolis – Type City
Denis Freitas
Behance.net
Autopolis – Type City
Series of illustrations for the story Autopolis commissioned by the French agency Marie Bastile
city Digital Art future ILLUSTRATION Sci Fi story Street typography Urban vector
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: drawing, sketch and cartoon
city Digital Art future ILLUSTRATION Sci Fi story Street typography Urban vector
Image may contain: screenshot and cartoon
Image may contain: drawing, sketch and cartoon
city Digital Art future ILLUSTRATION Sci Fi story Street typography Urban vector
Image may contain: art
Image may contain: drawing, sketch and cartoon
city Digital Art future ILLUSTRATION Sci Fi story Street typography Urban vector
Image may contain: art, screenshot and abstract
Image may contain: cartoon and drawing
city Digital Art future ILLUSTRATION Sci Fi story Street typography Urban vector
Image may contain: building, screenshot and cartoon
Image may contain: drawing, sketch and map
Thanks for​​​​​​​
watching!
–––––
follow on
Autopolis – Type City
87
370
5
Published:
user's avatar
Denis Freitas

    Owner

    user's avatar
    Denis Freitas
    São Paulo, Brazil

    Autopolis – Type City

    87
    370
    5
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields