Illustrator
Photoshop
Wacom Cintiq
Tools
Autopolis – Type City
Denis Freitas
Featured In
Behance.net
—
6/2/2022
Autopolis – Type City
Series of illustrations for the story Autopolis commissioned by the French agency
Marie Bastile
Autopolis – Type City
87
370
5
Published:
May 31st 2022
Denis Freitas
Owner
Denis Freitas
São Paulo, Brazil
Autopolis – Type City
87
370
5
Published:
May 31st 2022
Tools
Illustrator
Photoshop
Wacom Cintiq
Creative Fields
Illustration
city
Digital Art
future
ILLUSTRATION
Sci Fi
story
Street
typography
Urban
vector
© All Rights Reserved
Copyright Info
No use is allowed without explicit permission from owner
Report
