Our Mallorca 2022

2022 guidebooks for Sant Francesc & Can Ferrereta, two boutique hotels from Mallorca, where you can find a curated selection of the most characteristic experiences of the island.





In order to expand and complement all existing tips within the guide, for this edition we focused on one of the most important features of the island, its gastronomy. By using the chapter inserts as an opportunity to add extra information, readers are invited to discover a selection of authentic local products. The iconic packaging of liquors, confectionery, and other gastronomy brands from Mallorca, are illustrated throughout the guide.





This way, the 2022 guide becomes the perfect tool for promoting and giving visibility to all these historic Mallorcan products, many of which you cannot even find in the airport.​​​​​​​



