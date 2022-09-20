Konny Brand Identity Renewal



Project Overview





Konny is a parenting lifestyle brand that makes various parenting products starting with baby carriers for parents and children. At the beginning of its business in 2017, the types of baby carriers were very limited in Korea. As a result, a novice mother who suffered from disc trouble in her neck developed the Konny Baby Carrier after considering the comfort of both parents and children through trial and error, and this soon became known as a baby carrier made by mothers and led to a great response in the parenting product market. The brand Konny, which started like this, has gradually expanded its business to include Konny Mom’s Wear and Konny Baby under the goal of Easier and Cooler Life for Parents. Therefore, this project was designed to establish the identity of Konny as a parenting lifestyle brand that goes beyond the baby carrier to encompass the entire parenting journey, and to enhance a consistent brand image.



