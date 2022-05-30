SUM OVER HISTORIES – BRANDING

MUSIC LABEL

DESIGN APPROACH





Contemporary music for the closed eyed dancer.





This is the ethos and current attitude of the record label Sum Over Histories, led very much from the spirit and personality of its founders, the Berlin based DJ and producer team Frankey & Sandrino.



The label’s name comes from the scientific term and theory ‘Sum Over Histories’, which uses quantum theory to explain the probability of an item being present at a secondary location from its original at a given time. Clearly this is a very complex and scientific theory that we have since interpreted in our own way.

The idea that something or someone can travel from one place to another via multiple

routes, creating the possibility of a wider array of creativity or paths has been our summation and understanding of this theory.





The output of the label is focussed on electronic house and techno music with a melodic,