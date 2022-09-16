Youinverse — Vivid Sydney

Dell XPS Youniverse — Vivid Sydney
I was invited to imagine and create a world inspired by the future of fashion for the Dell XPS installation
at Vivid Sydney.
The work was inspired by nostalgic computer components, rare crystals and blossoming floral. The artwork was transformed into animation, augmented reality installations and a feature room which consisted of a futuristic runway wrapped in light and projections.
Client: Dell XPS / Vivid Sydney, Producer: YMYLR, Mediacom, Creative Direction: Jesse Osborne
Activation & Installation: Tricia Nguyen, Alison Scowcroft, Shanon Franks, Animation: Jack Nimble
