Blog
TOU
Privacy
Community
Help
Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avatar
Youinverse — Vivid Sydney
Andrew Archer
Behance.net
Dell XPS Youniverse — Vivid Sydney


I was invited to imagine and create a world inspired by the future of fashion for the Dell XPS installation
at Vivid Sydney.

The work was inspired by nostalgic computer components, rare crystals and blossoming floral. The artwork was transformed into animation, augmented reality installations and a feature room which consisted of a futuristic runway wrapped in light and projections.

Client: Dell XPS / Vivid Sydney, Producer: YMYLR, Mediacom, Creative Direction: Jesse Osborne
Activation & Installation: Tricia Nguyen, Alison Scowcroft, Shanon Franks, Animation: Jack Nimble
art computers Cyberpunk Fashion future ILLUSTRATION tech
art computers Cyberpunk Fashion future ILLUSTRATION tech
Youinverse — Vivid Sydney
49
194
7
Published:
user's avatar
Andrew Archer
    See More Comments

    Owner

    user's avatar
    Andrew Archer
    Melbourne, Australia

    Youinverse — Vivid Sydney

    49
    194
    7
    Published:

    Creative Fields

    Attribution, Non-commercial, No DerivativesAttribution, Non-commercial, No DerivativesAttribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives