EDO BALL — SEASON 6
江戸球
“Edo” (“江戸”), the former name for modern-day Tokyo, and “Ball” (球) are the names I’ve chosen to represent my two passions, basketball and Japanese art. The third season of Edo Ball is a melting pot of culture and people, east and west all wrapped into a series of 10 new artworks. Each artwork in the new season has an expanded story behind it and draws inspiration from Japanese mythology, players’ nicknames and basketball pop culture and lore.
To many the game of basketball is more than just a sport. It’s a movement, a culture and an art form in itself. To me, the richness of the game represents the world and its people perfectly. Players from all backgrounds, social classes and countries come together for the game and put everything aside to share a singular focus, to commune for forty-eight minutes at a time on the court.
BLOSSOM BALL
From what started as a single small seed, grew into a love of the game like no other. Hoopers knew from the day they found the game that it would be there to stay but not many could visualize how encompassing the game would be.
THE BLACK BEAR
Traveling from the far north to the south, The Black Bear Baller had been in battle with every warrior across the land. Raised by a lone bear in the north, the young warrior quickly learnt how to expand and evolve his game to different opponents and landscapes.
The two always worked as a team and were fearless in battle.
THE WATERFALL
The flow of the game, the fall of the ball, every baller wanted to be Shōgun of The Waterfall.
The Waterfall was unforgiving, you had to be on point and every shot had to be a bucket. With every airball there was a warrior who lost their spirit at The Waterfall, they vanished from the game as quickly as the water fell from above.
Forged by decades of games on the court, The Rock Maker was as tough as they come and a true artist of the game. Every rock was crafted from the finest stone of streetball courts across the land and each ball was never the same. The rocks held a higher meaning though, they carried the spirit of the game and helped forge a connection between players and the game that can never be replaced.
