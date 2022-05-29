Blog
culture fans feu Musique Nightlife spectacle fire Icon motion festival



FR — BLEUFEU est la nouvelle marque ombrelle du créateur, producteur et diffuseur d’événements derrière le FEQ, Toboggan, St-Roch XP et l’Impérial Bell. Son nom combine deux éléments opposés : le bleu, couleur froide et référence à la vie nocturne, et le feu, rassembleur, rappelant la lumière des projecteurs. C’est aussi la zone bleutée d’une flamme, son point le plus chaud. L’identité incarne la raison d’être de l’organisation : faire vibrer les gens et voir leurs yeux briller de mille feux. Une plateforme vivante et volontairement décalée, à l’image du caractère assumé de ses talents et du feu sacré qui les habite. 

EN — BLEUFEU is the new umbrella brand behind the Festival d’été de Québec, Toboggan, St-Roch XP and Impérial Bell. Its name combines two contrasting elements: bleu (“blue”), a cool tone reminiscent of nightlife, and feu (“fire”), which brings people together and evokes spotlights. This name also references the blue part of a flame—the hottest part. The identity embodies the organization’s mission to ignite people’s passions and see their eyes light up. It’s an upbeat brand that’s a bit off the wall and reflects the talented artists it works with and the passion that burns inside of them. 




Vice-présidence principale, création : Louis-Philippe Tremblay
Vice-présidence, design et image de marque : Richard Bélanger
Vice-présidence, lead affaires : Zoé Béland
Direction artistique, design : Lionel Michée, Alexandra Nolot, Simon-Charles Couture, Florence Panneton
Conception-rédaction : Nadine El-Whidi, Étienne LeBourdais
Direction, stratégie et image de marque : Andréanne Lessard
Chef de produit : Pierre-Antoine Lavoie
Coordination de projets : Louiza AiderVice-présidence, Communication : Samantha McKinley
Coordination de projets : Émilie Poracchia, Joannie Martin


