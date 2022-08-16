Log In
Discover
Livestreams
Jobs
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
Blog
TOU
Privacy
Community
Help
Sign Up
Skip to Main Content
Skip to Footer
Discover
Livestreams
Jobs
Sort & filter all:
Projects
Images
Prototypes
Streams
People
Moodboards
Cancel
Log In
Sign Up
Follow
Unfollow
Follow
Following
Message
Tools
Colored Pencils
Prismacolor Pencils
Tools
Add to Moodboard
Save
Appreciate
Appreciate
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Follow
Unfollow
Prismacolor work
Kim Salt
•
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Featured In
Behance.net
—
8/16/2022
Various works in Prismacolor pencil on paper
Print available here
Print available here
Print available here
Print available here
Print available here
Print available here
Join Behance
Sign up
or
Sign in
to view personalized recommendations, follow creatives, and more.
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Join Behance
Sign up
or
Sign in
to view personalized recommendations, follow creatives, and more.
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Prismacolor work
324
2.1k
20
Published:
May 25th 2022
Kim Salt
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Owner
Kim Salt
Brooklyn, NY, USA
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Prismacolor work
324
2.1k
20
Published:
May 25th 2022
Tools
Colored Pencils
Prismacolor Pencils
Creative Fields
Illustration
colored pencil
Drawing
prismacolor
© All Rights Reserved
Copyright Info
No use is allowed without explicit permission from owner
Report
Jump to Main Content
More Behance
Careers at Behance
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Creative Career Tips
Download the App
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
Help