OFFF Visual Identity









The future is not born, it is made at OFFF





OFFF began its trajectory in 2000 as a festival that welcomes creators, artists, theoreticians, students, fans and people interested in new forms of art, design and creativity.





During the last 20 years, the festival has gained strength and has consolidated a large community with 1.5 million digital impressions, although its greatest achievement has been to bring together in a single space professionals from more than 660 companies.





After the last edition, which took place in 2021 in a virtual space (a complicated year for events), OFFF decided to adapt to the new reality in order to transcend. Thus, it ceased to be a festival to become a brand; a way of understanding art, a community and a common trademark for any format it may want to pursue.







