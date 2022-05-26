Blog
TOU
Privacy
Community
Help
Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avatar
Andscape Typeface
TwoPoints.Net —Hamburg, Barcelona
Behance.net
Andscape is a Black-led media platform dedicated to creating, highlighting, and uplifting the diverse stories of Black identity. Magnified by the power and reach of The Walt Disney Co., the Andscape umbrella includes an editorial division, book publishing arm, film and television division, and music publishing group, each united by the shared mission of illuminating the culture and experience of Blackness. TPN was commissioned by ESPN to design an exclusive bespoke typeface with 27 fonts. 
Brand Design brand identity design identity type design typography visual identity
Image may contain: human face, person and poster
Image may contain: human face, smile and screenshot
TPN was commissioned to design an exclusive bespoke typeface with 27 fonts, ranging from Condensed to Extended and from Ultra Thin to Extra Bold. It is designed to be easy to further stretch horizontally by extending the horizontal lines. Hence triangular and circular shaped letters received horizontal elements which makes stretching without deforming possible. 
Brand Design brand identity design identity type design typography visual identity
Brand Design brand identity design identity type design typography visual identity
Image may contain: poster, art and handwriting
Image may contain: poster, handwriting and drawing
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: door and window
Image may contain: human face, person and man
Image may contain: human face
Image may contain: typography and poster
Brand Design brand identity design identity type design typography visual identity
Image may contain: screenshot and abstract
Image may contain: screenshot
More info at www.twopoints.net
Andscape Typeface
77
602
14
Published:
user's avatar
TwoPoints.Net —Hamburg, Barcelona

    Owner

    user's avatar
    TwoPoints.Net —Hamburg, Barcelona
    Hamburg, Germany

    Andscape Typeface

    77
    602
    14
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields