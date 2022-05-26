Andscape Typeface

Andscape is a Black-led media platform dedicated to creating, highlighting, and uplifting the diverse stories of Black identity. Magnified by the power and reach of The Walt Disney Co., the Andscape umbrella includes an editorial division, book publishing arm, film and television division, and music publishing group, each united by the shared mission of illuminating the culture and experience of Blackness. TPN was commissioned by ESPN to design an exclusive bespoke typeface with 27 fonts.

