Andscape Typeface

Andscape is a Black-led media platform dedicated to creating, highlighting, and uplifting the diverse stories of Black identity. Magnified by the power and reach of The Walt Disney Co., the Andscape umbrella includes an editorial division, book publishing arm, film and television division, and music publishing group, each united by the shared mission of illuminating the culture and experience of Blackness. TPN was commissioned by ESPN to design an exclusive bespoke typeface with 27 fonts.
TPN was commissioned to design an exclusive bespoke typeface with 27 fonts, ranging from Condensed to Extended and from Ultra Thin to Extra Bold. It is designed to be easy to further stretch horizontally by extending the horizontal lines. Hence triangular and circular shaped letters received horizontal elements which makes stretching without deforming possible.