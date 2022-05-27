The Successor, presented by The Gentleman Wake and designed by Kevin Cantrell Studio, represents two years of unwavering effort to create the MOST LUXURIOUS playing cards ever made. Evoking art from 15th century cathedrals, canvases and manuscripts, The Successor depicts the trials and triumphs of a line of royal succession.





The Successor Playing Cards are available in SIX EDITIONS, with varying features and characteristics, including the sarcophagus box with "the king in repose" that holds all six versions. They will be printed by Cartamundi on their Slimline paper stock using their proprietary B9 true linen finish.





Available for purchase here







