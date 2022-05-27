Blog
TOU
Privacy
Community
Help
Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avatar
The Successor Playing Cards
Kevin Cantrell
Behance.net
artwork card design cards design ILLUSTRATION lettering logo Playing Cards product design vector
The Successor, presented by The Gentleman Wake and designed by Kevin Cantrell Studio, represents two years of unwavering effort to create the MOST LUXURIOUS playing cards ever made. Evoking art from 15th century cathedrals, canvases and manuscripts, The Successor depicts the trials and triumphs of a line of royal succession. 

The Successor Playing Cards are available in SIX EDITIONS, with varying features and characteristics, including the sarcophagus box with "the king in repose" that holds all six versions. They will be printed by Cartamundi on their Slimline paper stock using their proprietary B9 true linen finish.

Available for purchase here.


artwork card design cards design ILLUSTRATION lettering logo Playing Cards product design vector
artwork card design cards design ILLUSTRATION lettering logo Playing Cards product design vector
artwork card design cards design ILLUSTRATION lettering logo Playing Cards product design vector
artwork card design cards design ILLUSTRATION lettering logo Playing Cards product design vector
artwork card design cards design ILLUSTRATION lettering logo Playing Cards product design vector
artwork card design cards design ILLUSTRATION lettering logo Playing Cards product design vector
artwork card design cards design ILLUSTRATION lettering logo Playing Cards product design vector
artwork card design cards design ILLUSTRATION lettering logo Playing Cards product design vector
artwork card design cards design ILLUSTRATION lettering logo Playing Cards product design vector
artwork card design cards design ILLUSTRATION lettering logo Playing Cards product design vector
artwork card design cards design ILLUSTRATION lettering logo Playing Cards product design vector
artwork card design cards design ILLUSTRATION lettering logo Playing Cards product design vector
artwork card design cards design ILLUSTRATION lettering logo Playing Cards product design vector
artwork card design cards design ILLUSTRATION lettering logo Playing Cards product design vector
Photography: Chris Moyer. Tuck printing: Studio Pression. Card printing: Cartamundi. 
The Successor Playing Cards
101
472
13
Published:
user's avatar
Kevin Cantrell

    Owner

    user's avatar
    Kevin Cantrell
    Mantua, UT, USA

    The Successor Playing Cards

    101
    472
    13
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields