ZOË 4.Ever



A continuation of my ZOË process (see original project description).



This time I'm pushing it further with a spontaneous single line doodle in the 3d space using a wacom tablet. This project has been a fantastic creative outlet for me, and I'm having a blast creating for the love of creating. I will update this project with as I create more, other than that, I have no plans for them at the moment... that is what I love about the ZOË project, you never know what comes next!





