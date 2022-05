Slanted Magazine #39—Stockholm

Slanted meets internationally renowned legends, including Stockholm graphic designer Björn Kusoffsky of Stockholm Design Lab, David Eriksson, founder of teenage engineering, award winning architect Andreas Martin-Löf, and graphic designer Maja Kölqvist. In its 39th issue, Slanted gathers a selection of Stockholm’s most brilliant minds and provides deep insights into their work and values in numerous video interviews, which are available online for free . Illustrations, interviews, essays, and an extensive appendix with many useful tips and an overview with the best Swedish writings complete the issue thematically.