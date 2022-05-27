Slanted Magazine #39—Stockholm

If you just think of IKEA, Greta, Abba, Sylvia, and Björn Borg or red wooden horses when you think of Sweden, you're far off. In the summer of 2021, the Slanted team traveled to Stockholm to take a close look at the contemporary design scene.
Slanted meets internationally renowned legends, including Stockholm graphic designer Björn Kusoffsky of Stockholm Design Lab, David Eriksson, founder of teenage engineering, award winning architect Andreas Martin-Löf, and graphic designer Maja Kölqvist. In its 39th issue, Slanted gathers a selection of Stockholm’s most brilliant minds and provides deep insights into their work and values in numerous video interviews, which are available online for free. Illustrations, interviews, essays, and an extensive appendix with many useful tips and an overview with the best Swedish writings complete the issue thematically.
In addition, a special limited edition has been published: We’ve teamed up with fashion brand Reell again to produce a stylish bucket hat that's perfect for summer. Join the slntd clb!
Publisher: Slanted Publishers
Release: April 2022
Volume: 240 pages
Format: 16 × 24 × 2 cm
Language: English
Printing: Offset printing, Stober Medien
Cardboard Cover: Invercote G, 280 g/sm by Iggesund
Paper: Holmen TRND 2.0, 80 g/sm by Holmen
Workmanship: Swiss brochure, thread stitching, fine linen lamination
ISSN: 1867-6510
Price: € 18.–
BUY
BUY