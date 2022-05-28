Entrepreneurs' Award 2022
The Entrepreneurs' Award is an initiative organized by Madrid's City Council to acknowledge the work of women entrepreneurs. It contributes to recognizing original and innovative projects by promoting and encouraging entrepreneurship, job creation, and closing the existing gender gap.
Our proposal materializes in dynamic pieces with a fresh, striking, and diverse colour palette to deliver an optimistic and visually recognizable message that shows these leaders draw their way and represent new references that encourage current and future generations.
Illustration by Miguel Ángel Camprubí
Animation by Lobster Studio
Photos by Felix Ruiz