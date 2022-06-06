TERSSIO / BRAND IDENTITY

Terssio es un estudio enfocado al diseño de interiores, fundado por una talentosa diseñadora mexicana, el cual tiene como objetivo crear espacios únicos y momentos de paz en cada proyecto, destacando con un toque contemporáneo y femenino.

El reto era crear una identidad visual que representara esas cualidades, además, nuestra cliente quería una marca dinámica que se adaptara a cualquier diseño y/o espacio.

Nuestra solución fue crear un sistema visual adaptable, tomando como inspiración las retículas que se utilizan para ejecutar un plano de interiores, realizando animaciones con las mismas para así representar esa adaptabilidad de cada proyecto.

Para el logotipo creamos distintas variantes que pueden ser utilizadas con facilidad en cualquier plataforma que el cliente requiera, en este mismo incluimos la firma de la diseñadora que se utilizó para las tarjetas de presentación, papelería y como elemento visual, acompañado de una paleta de color representativa de las cualidades de esta marca.

Eng.

Terssio is a studio focused on interior design, founded by a talented Mexican designer, which aims to create unique spaces and moments of peace in each project, highlighting with a contemporary and feminine touch.

The challenge was to create a visual identity that represented those qualities, and our client wanted a dynamic brand

that would fit in any design or space.