Branding, visual identity and craftdesign.

Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais. 2021.





The brand's typographic "structures", scenic gestures, raw tooling, and collages were used to represent Granu and create unlimited graphic "scenarios" for its the visual identity.



These scenarios were built through the forms and counter-forms of the brand, along with images of gestures that refer to the act of doing, making productions viable. The use of collage evokes the characteristics of the craft and its different techniques.







