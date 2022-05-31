Blog
Granu
Multiple Owners
Granu, scenographic productions.
From the simplest to the most complex project, Granu is equipped with experience, tools and connections to manufacture scenarios in an agile, efficient and headache-free way.
Branding, visual identity and craftdesign.
Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais. 2021.

The brand's typographic "structures", scenic gestures, raw tooling, and collages were used to represent Granu and create unlimited graphic "scenarios" for its the visual identity.

These scenarios were built through the forms and counter-forms of the brand, along with images of gestures that refer to the act of doing, making productions viable. The use of collage evokes the characteristics of the craft and its different techniques.


Cliente: Granu
Designers: Eduardo Ouvido e Gustavo Machado
Photographer: Rafael Motta
To expand the graphic repertoire, several real scenarios were built, using typographic patches and support elements.

The visual identity was used in a series of graphic pieces in which it was possible to explore the breadth of compositions with the visual repertoire created.


Published:
Multiple Owners
Estudio Piau

    Estudio Piau
    Belo Horizonte, Brazil
    Gustavo Machado
    Belo Horizonte, Brazil
    Eduardo Ouvido
    Belo Horizonte, Brazil

