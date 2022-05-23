Theater of Nîmes - Visual identity

Theater of Nîmes







Here is the non-retained creative reflection that we presented during the consultation for the redesign of the visual identity and communication of the theater of Nîmes.

The Theater of Nîmes is a place of creation and multidisciplinary diffusion (dance, theater, music, opera, circus and shows for young audiences). Under the direction of François Noël, the team hosts about 50 shows each season for an average of 115 performances. Open to the international scene, the crossing of arts and experimentation, the theater leads an active policy of support to creation, accompaniment and development of the public.



