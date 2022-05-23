Theater of Nîmes - Visual identity

Theater of Nîmes
Here is the non-retained creative reflection that we presented during the consultation for the redesign of the visual identity and communication of the theater of Nîmes.
The Theater of Nîmes is a place of creation and multidisciplinary diffusion (dance, theater, music, opera, circus and shows for young audiences). Under the direction of François Noël, the team hosts about 50 shows each season for an average of 115 performances. Open to the international scene, the crossing of arts and experimentation, the theater leads an active policy of support to creation, accompaniment and development of the public.
Strategic approach
In order to exist in a very competitive environment, our strategic thinking consisted in proposing to the theater to strengthen its visibility.
Indeed, the discreet character specific to this city, which appeared in the old logo, is also inscribed in the location of the theater, located on the small square of the Calade, in the heart of the narrow streets of the old Nîmes. So it's not easy to find it. A geographical situation that does not offer much publicity (in the sense of making it public).
It is on this analysis that we recommended to make the logo a very strong visual marker. A logo that would make noise, as if to voluntarily counterbalance this deficit of presence on the territory and in the minds of the people of Nîmes (at least those who are far from the theater).
Then, the communication system could continue in this visual fanfare, full of colors, blocks, movement. Some could have said "a joyful organized mess". The expression seems appropriate to us.