POWER GAMES - LES GARÇONS

POWER GAMES





Have you ever noticed how board games can sometimes bring out the worst in people? Monopoly is all friendly fun until someone goes bankrupt and starts asking if it's against the rules to borrow cash. And we've seen more than one Risk board flipped just before the final dice are cast. The moral of the story is don't play if you're not sure you're going to win. Don't draw that card, don't ask that question, don't even pick up the phone. Because no one likes a sore loser.



