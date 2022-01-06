Blog
POWER GAMES - LES GARÇONS
POWER GAMES

Have you ever noticed how board games can sometimes bring out the worst in people? Monopoly is all friendly fun until someone goes bankrupt and starts asking if it's against the rules to borrow cash. And we've seen more than one Risk board flipped just before the final dice are cast. The moral of the story is don't play if you're not sure you're going to win. Don't draw that card, don't ask that question, don't even pick up the phone. Because no one likes a sore loser.

CREDITS

PHOTOGRAPHY: LES GARÇONS
SETS AND PROPS: LÉA VALERIE-LETOURNEAU & ROXANNE CHAGNON
STYLIST: MARIANNE BLAIS
HAIR & MAKEUP: JESS COHEN
DRINK STYLING: CLAUD FORTIN
LIGHTING ASSISTANT: MITCHELL WRIGHT
Published:
