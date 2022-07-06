LAB02 - LEGACY WASTE

Omnipresent used or unused gadgets such as chargers, various plugs and cables unfold their own life in our second LAB collaboration.

The cycle of overuse is hidden behind all our basement doors or stacked up on disregarded shelves. The work is not meant to be moralistic, but rather to show the actual state of these forgotten objects. In a playful, contrary way, they come to life and unfold themselves into a digital dystopia.

So it’s up to you: You can keep it, you can change it, charge it or you can lock the door again and forget about it - can you?

















