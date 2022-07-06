Blog
LAB02 - LEGACY WASTE
Multiple Owners
3D animation CGI old simulation tech Technology trash Useless waste
Omnipresent used or unused gadgets such as chargers, various plugs and cables unfold their own life in our second LAB collaboration.
The cycle of overuse is hidden behind all our basement doors or stacked up on disregarded shelves. The work is not meant to be moralistic, but rather to show the actual state of these forgotten objects. In a playful, contrary way, they come to life and unfold themselves into a digital dystopia.
So it’s up to you: You can keep it, you can change it, charge it or you can lock the door again and forget about it - can you?


Full experience only in 4k with awesome sounds by Jürgen Branz.









Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: fog
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: box, indoor and waste container
Image may contain: screenshot, indoor and cartoon
Image may contain: screenshot
SOME
     EXPLORATIONS



SOME
     ASSETS




HOPE THIS WASN'T
A WASTE.
DIRECTED BY VVAND aka Vitaly Grossmann & Vincent Schwenk
SOUND BY JÜRGEN BRANZ


800
3.4k
24
Published:
Vincent Schwenk

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Vincent Schwenk
    Hamburg, Germany
    user's avatar
    Vitaly Grossmann
    Hamburg, Germany
    user's avatar
    Jürgen Branz
    Augsburg, Germany

    Digital collaboration between Vincent and Vitaly (VVAND) exploring the topic of tech waste in a dystopian environment.
