Our project Joints - Bricks is the result of the very first collaboration between VVAND (Vincent Schwenk and Vitaly) and Friends (Jürgen Branz and Jochen Mader). We set up a setting to invite colleagues like visual artist but also as sound design artists to explore new ways of design thinking, without limitations, expectations and without any time limits. It’s an ongoing project. This is rather a playground where each team sets up their own rules and try things out.