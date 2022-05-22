TOU
Privacy
Community
Help
Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avataruser's avataruser's avatar+1
UGG - SS22
Multiple Owners
Behance.net
Image may contain: indoor

Colorful blobs, soft shoes, bright, light and fun atmosphere - yeah, count us in for this kind of brief! This is the result of our collaboration with creative team at UGG for the SS22 campaign. Beside doing all digital explorations and animation, we were able to try ALL the shoes while working on this gig. We spare you with this images though.

The beautiful part of this teamwork was the trust the UGG team put into our working pipeline and production management.  In the first stage we had a quick RND turnaround where we shared and discussed all concepts and ideas no matter of the quality of render. Then. we decided what is worth improving and what didn't stick at all. Afterwards we moved into full production mode and produced animation and in the same time did the 3D model of the shoe. We used the shoes for OOH prints and all motion graphics.


MAN LTE


WOMEN MAXI







SOME EXPLORATION





SHOES, RETOPO AND MESH


Year:2022

Client: UGG
Design & Direction: VVAND
Retopology: Maurice Jochem
Sound: Jürgen Branz
UGG - SS22
192
858
9
Published:
user's avataruser's avataruser's avatar+1
Multiple Owners
Vincent Schwenk

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Vincent Schwenk
    Hamburg, Germany
    user's avatar
    Vitaly Grossmann
    Hamburg, Germany
    user's avatar
    Jürgen Branz
    Augsburg, Germany

    UGG - SS22

    3D animation for the UGG 22 summer collection.
    192
    858
    9
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields