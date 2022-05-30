Paper Play's profile
气泡升腾 Rising Soda Water
Paper Play
Behance.net
brand identity brand logo design branding drinking drinking design logo soda visual design visual identity
brand identity brand logo design branding drinking drinking design logo soda visual design visual identity
brand identity brand logo design branding drinking drinking design logo soda visual design visual identity
brand identity brand logo design branding drinking drinking design logo soda visual design visual identity
brand identity brand logo design branding drinking drinking design logo soda visual design visual identity
brand identity brand logo design branding drinking drinking design logo soda visual design visual identity
brand identity brand logo design branding drinking drinking design logo soda visual design visual identity
brand identity brand logo design branding drinking drinking design logo soda visual design visual identity
brand identity brand logo design branding drinking drinking design logo soda visual design visual identity
brand identity brand logo design branding drinking drinking design logo soda visual design visual identity
brand identity brand logo design branding drinking drinking design logo soda visual design visual identity
brand identity brand logo design branding drinking drinking design logo soda visual design visual identity
brand identity brand logo design branding drinking drinking design logo soda visual design visual identity
brand identity brand logo design branding drinking drinking design logo soda visual design visual identity
brand identity brand logo design branding drinking drinking design logo soda visual design visual identity
brand identity brand logo design branding drinking drinking design logo soda visual design visual identity
brand identity brand logo design branding drinking drinking design logo soda visual design visual identity
brand identity brand logo design branding drinking drinking design logo soda visual design visual identity
brand identity brand logo design branding drinking drinking design logo soda visual design visual identity
brand identity brand logo design branding drinking drinking design logo soda visual design visual identity
brand identity brand logo design branding drinking drinking design logo soda visual design visual identity
brand identity brand logo design branding drinking drinking design logo soda visual design visual identity
brand identity brand logo design branding drinking drinking design logo soda visual design visual identity
brand identity brand logo design branding drinking drinking design logo soda visual design visual identity
brand identity brand logo design branding drinking drinking design logo soda visual design visual identity
brand identity brand logo design branding drinking drinking design logo soda visual design visual identity
brand identity brand logo design branding drinking drinking design logo soda visual design visual identity


Client:  气泡升腾饮料有限公司
Creative Direction：PaperPlay 
Art Direction：PaperPlay
Design:   PaperPlay
Time:   2021 


follow us

wechat:  
pp_company

xiaohongshu:  
PaperPlay



气泡升腾 Rising Soda Water
392
4.1k
13
Published:

Owner

Paper Play's profile
Paper Play
Chengdu, China

气泡升腾 Rising Soda Water

392
4.1k
13
Published:

Creative Fields