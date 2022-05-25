Blog
Gala Gala Brand Identity
Miguel Dias
Behance.net
Gala Gala is a new arcade and cocktail bar in Lisbon downtown where all the dishes are made with truffle. The concept was born from the will of the two partners, Isis Freitas and Margaux Duroux. Isis, from Brasil, has lived in several cities, from São Paulo to Biarritz, studying and working on corporate projects, loves arcade machines; Margaux, from France, has always been passionate about food and has worked in various spaces, from beach huts to Michelin-starred restaurants.
 
Strategy: Kitchenette
Photography: João Luís
Animation: Estúdio 408 

