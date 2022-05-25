



The packs were designed with the aim of helping people to read the information, making it easier for them to find that which had the most value for them in their country, as the packs often had to be printed in several languages, the aim was to create a structure that would encourage the identification of the brand’s products on the point-of-sale shelves, differentiating it from competing products that could be sold in the same establishments.





Given the wide variety of products, packs and labels to be developed, we provided mock-ups and basic documents so that Unikitch’s internal design team could develop each of them as they had to renew the packaging. Together with these bases, an application manual was prepared containing the application guidelines, graphic elements, look & feel and photographic art direction, brand building possibilities, etc. so that everything could be applied and grow in the direction conceived in the brand building project.

