Contigo / Domestika course

In 2022, we had the great pleasure to realize a course with Domestika around typographic identity and graphic systems. In this course, we created from scratch the visual identity of Contigo, a company that reconditions and fits out maritime containers to transform them into living spaces: bars, restaurants, reception areas, offices or even hotel rooms. We combine typographic design and advanced graphic design to offer an industrial client a rich and demanding visual system. This course, available in 6 languages, will take you through the history of Brand Brothers, our methodology, our inspirations, our way of working, all punctuated by many anecdotes.