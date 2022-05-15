Velofood - Branding

VELOFOOD
Powering green delivery
Velofood's bike messengers have been pedaling for the people of Graz since 2016. With pure muscle power, without CO2 and – thanks to moodley's brand relaunch – now also as the most popular delivery service with the most famous backpack in town.
Credits
Client: Velofood e.U.
Design Director: Stefan Unger
Graphic Design: Stefan Unger
Illustration: Elisabeth Krischner
Portfolio-Photography: Samuel Kuro
Motion Design: Johannes Fischer
Photos: moodley brand identity, Velofood
Screen design: Elias Tinchon
