All in this Island

Daydreaming implies being absent and drifting elsewhere. Meanwhile, on this side, the body stays intact and works as a record of existence.

The pieces come together in an organic display. They lose their individual and corporeal character, and open up a space for the creation of a meditative landscape.

Andrea Devia-Nuño's work flows in a vectorial language of lines and precise color fields. And at the same time, she puts the mathematical character to test in the translation to different manual formats such as ceramics.