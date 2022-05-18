Daydreaming implies being absent and drifting elsewhere. Meanwhile, on this side, the body stays intact and works as a record of existence.
The exhibition "All in this island" tries to capture those moments of distraction. In the ambivalence of being but not being present, the sculptures work as some kind of impossible portraits of absence.
The pieces come together in an organic display. They lose their individual and corporeal character, and open up a space for the creation of a meditative landscape.
Andrea Devia-Nuño's work flows in a vectorial language of lines and precise color fields. And at the same time, she puts the mathematical character to test in the translation to different manual formats such as ceramics.
Often hidden in the shapes and geometry, her figures are in a permanent state of contemplative and distant nostalgia. The corporeal, on the other hand, folds and becomes entangled playing with a subtle sensuality.