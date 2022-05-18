TOU
Privacy
Community
Help
Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avatar
All in this Island
Andrea Devia Nuño
Behance.net
All in this Island - Solo show at Silk Gallery
Daydreaming implies being absent and drifting elsewhere. Meanwhile, on this side, the body stays intact and works as a record of existence.
The exhibition "All in this island" tries to capture those moments of distraction. In the ambivalence of being but not being present, the sculptures work as some kind of impossible portraits of absence.
The pieces come together in an organic display. They lose their individual and corporeal character, and open up a space for the creation of a meditative landscape.
Andrea Devia-Nuño's work flows in a vectorial language of lines and precise color fields. And at the same time, she puts the mathematical character to test in the translation to different manual formats such as ceramics.
Often hidden in the shapes and geometry, her figures are in a permanent state of contemplative and distant nostalgia. The corporeal, on the other hand, folds and becomes entangled playing with a subtle sensuality.

Image may contain: cartoon and screenshot
Image may contain: cartoon and vector graphics
Image may contain: art and cartoon
Image may contain: cartoon and art
body ceramics dream Exhibition FINEART gallery handmade ILLUSTRATION print sculpture
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: wedding
Image may contain: cartoon, child art and drawing
body ceramics dream Exhibition FINEART gallery handmade ILLUSTRATION print sculpture
body ceramics dream Exhibition FINEART gallery handmade ILLUSTRATION print sculpture
Image may contain: cartoon and drawing
Image may contain: cartoon and illustration
Image may contain: cartoon and vector graphics
body ceramics dream Exhibition FINEART gallery handmade ILLUSTRATION print sculpture
Image may contain: map, drawing and sketch
Image may contain: cartoon, drawing and sketch
Image may contain: cartoon, map and drawing
Image may contain: cartoon and map
body ceramics dream Exhibition FINEART gallery handmade ILLUSTRATION print sculpture
body ceramics dream Exhibition FINEART gallery handmade ILLUSTRATION print sculpture
body ceramics dream Exhibition FINEART gallery handmade ILLUSTRATION print sculpture
body ceramics dream Exhibition FINEART gallery handmade ILLUSTRATION print sculpture
All pieces available at www.silk-gallery.com
All in this Island
46
314
3
Published:
user's avatar
Andrea Devia Nuño

    Owner

    user's avatar
    Andrea Devia Nuño
    Madrid, Spain

    All in this Island

    46
    314
    3
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields