Project — Aerospace Xelerated Brand Identity
Client — Boeing
Background
Aerospace Xelerated is an innovation accelerator founded by Boeing with the intention of modernising the operations of the aerospace industry — a sector that is surprisingly behind with it's use of technology in everyday uses.
The brief was to create a brand that could call out the biggest issues in the sector, whilst doing so with a tone of authority and accessibility.
Thinking
Our solution was to focus on the idea of the industry's 'Event Horizon'. The fact that they're on the cusp of radical change that has been needed for a long time and that if they don't act now it will be far too late.
This led us to creating a confident yet functional aesthetic and verbal style to offset the stark nature of their message.
Delivery
The brand itself was created to symbolise progression, with the shorthand being a monogram of the 'AX', as well as the subjecting of accent. Gradients were brought in to add more vibrancy to the brand with resonating layers slicing through them to highlight the varying atmospheric layers that are present and how each one can impact our line of site.