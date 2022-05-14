Log In
Busted
Robert Bartholot
Featured In
Behance.net
—
5/14/2022
Busted/Isshecrumbling
A series of crumbly busts documenting Berlin-bug Hungry’s (https://linktr.ee/isshehungry) makeup and mask artistry.
Photography, Art Direction & Retouch
2020
Busted
Published:
May 11th 2022
Robert Bartholot
Robert Bartholot
Berlin, Germany
Busted
Published:
May 11th 2022
Creative Fields
Photography
Bartholot
digitalcollage
DISTORTED
isshehungry
© All Rights Reserved
Copyright Info
No use is allowed without explicit permission from owner
Report
