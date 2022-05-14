TOU
Busted
Robert Bartholot
Behance.net
​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​Busted/Isshecrumbling

A series of crumbly busts documenting Berlin-bug Hungry’s (https://linktr.ee/isshehungry) makeup and mask artistry.

Photography, Art Direction & Retouch

2020
    Creative Fields