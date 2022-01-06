Blog
TOU
Privacy
Community
Help
Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avatar
Future Retail
Zünc Studio
Behance.net
3D CGI future future design Interior Render Retail Retail design store design visualization
To accompany The Future Laboratory's report on Retail Futures, we created four contemplative store spaces, using the research findings as a springboard for ideas. The future forecasting company found that in response to the convenience of e-commerce, retail spaces are evolving into experiential destinations by elevating the senses and expanding the potential of physical store design.

Client: The Future Laboratory​​​​​​​
Design & Production: Zünc Studio
3D CGI future future design Interior Render Retail Retail design store design visualization
The report established the 'Four Es of Retail' to define a new framework for physical retail, guided by community-orientated services and sensorially charged, memorable experiences. Texture and hyperphysicality were central to our design decisions, moving away from the digital and lo-fi aesthetics of the online experience.
EMOTIONAL : Using design to transform how visitors feel
ETHEREAL : Transient, esoteric or otherworldly experiences
ENRICHING : Engaging the senses in adventurous ways
EXCLUSIVE : Hyperpersonal and engaging for the individual
Future Retail
221
1.2k
6
Published:
user's avatar
Zünc Studio

    Owner

    user's avatar
    Zünc Studio
    London, United Kingdom

    Future Retail

    221
    1.2k
    6
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Attribution, Non-commercial, No DerivativesAttribution, Non-commercial, No DerivativesAttribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives