CERT — Brand Identity

Project — CERT Property Rebrand and Implementation
Client — CERT Property
Background
CERT Property are one of the largest independent property investment, management and development businesses in Manchester, UK and wanted to unify their offer under a more progressive brand for their sector.
Having worked with CERT for some time on individual developments, we knew that they were a young and eager business who believed in developing buildings that were right for not just the investors, but also the residents.
Thinking
Through workshops and discussions, we developed the concept of 'Restless Experts' for their brand character, something that came through with their desire to always discuss 'whats next'. This was brought to life visual through an ever changing design system that could change with every development that they delivered.
The brand became a window into the varying projects and services that they created and allowed the energy of the business to come through at first glance.
Delivery
All applications were created with a desire to be confident and progressive in their sector and give CERT more prominence in a world that is often led by individual property brands. These individual elements instead laddered up to the Masterbrand, through imagery, artwork and even colour theory.