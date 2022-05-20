TOU
Situated at Scion Research, and nestled at the feet of the majestic Redwood Whakarewarewa Forest, Eastwood is a bustling community-focused cafe developed by local hospitality company, The Plenty Group.

At the centrepiece of Eastwood's identity is a series of playful illustrations that celebrates its regulars. A vibrant colour palette was selected to compliment the unique panelling on the exterior of the building. 

In stark contrast to the whimsical illustrations and organic colour palette is an angular logotype, set in Totentanz by Bureau Brut. Although an unlikely combination, the sharp geometry of the slanted letter forms reflect the buildings iconic architecture, where a trio of triangular peaks welcomes visitors at the building entrance. 

The result is an inclusive identity that reflects it's place and the people that inhabit it. 

Design, Ryan Romanes & Pollyanna Guthrie 
Illustrations, Joseph Carrington
Signage, Made Visual






Photo supplied by Scion Research
