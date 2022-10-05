MC2:Grenoble

House of Culture of Grenoble

We don't deliver, come on!





Opened in 1968, the MC2: Grenoble - Maison de la Culture de Grenoble - is one of the flagship structures of the cultural decentralization initiated by André Malraux. This architecture by André Wogenscky houses a complex of four performance halls and rehearsal studios without equivalent in France.





Following the merger with the national drama center of the Alps, the MC2 inherited its skills and know-how with the workshops for the manufacture of sets and costumes. These assets make it a particular national stage, which has the whole possible field of production. It is a true house of creation.





In 2021, Arnaud Meunier was appointed director. Upon his arrival, he will initiate a new program that explores all disciplines of the performing arts, including the digital domain, as well as a desire to develop new relationships with the public under the sign of inclusion.

It is in this context that our collaboration began. It was a question of reviewing all of the establishment's communication in view of the new season.



