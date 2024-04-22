Mindaugas Buivydas's profile

Abandoned by the Sun (2020)

Mindaugas Buivydas
Behance.net

Abandoned by the Sun (2020)



lietuva lithuania forest Tree trees Nature river Mindaugas Buivydas
abandoned by the sun
lietuva lithuania forest Tree trees Nature river Mindaugas Buivydas
emotions like a river
lietuva lithuania forest Tree trees Nature river Mindaugas Buivydas
beginning of life
lietuva lithuania forest Tree trees Nature river Mindaugas Buivydas
the end is the beginning
lietuva lithuania forest Tree trees Nature river Mindaugas Buivydas
remains
lietuva lithuania forest Tree trees Nature river Mindaugas Buivydas
eternity
lietuva lithuania forest Tree trees Nature river Mindaugas Buivydas
fragile
lietuva lithuania forest Tree trees Nature river Mindaugas Buivydas
when shadows grow longer
Abandoned by the Sun (2020)
Published:
Mindaugas Buivydas's profile

Owner

Mindaugas Buivydas's profile
Vilnius, Lithuania

Abandoned by the Sun (2020)

Published:

Tools

Creative Fields

Attribution, Non-commercial, No DerivativesAttribution, Non-commercial, No DerivativesAttribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives