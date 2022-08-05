TOU
streetFashion Illustration
Kasiq Jungwoo
Behance.net
Finally, I have all three art books.
I've summarized the work of the past few years. Now I'm going to take these books out of my bookshelf steadily. It was really necessary for me. I want to compliment myself for doing well. I don't know what I'm going to do in the future, but as I've done before,
It's going to be fun and light.
 
 watercolor on paper by ©kasiq

.

You can purchase it by entering the link 
 
