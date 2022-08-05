Munich 1972



It's 50 years this year that the olympic games took place in Munich. The event is shaping the city's infrastructure very much until today.





The iconic design of people like Otl Aicher (graphic design concept, icons), Frei Otto (the conception of the unique roof of the stadium) and the brilliant architecture of Behnisch and Partner architects are things that I enjoy a lot ever since I have been living in Munich.



