Streda™ Smart Home Systems









Streda™ Visual Language: Main graphic elements





Dynamic Waves System





The main and most recognizable elements of the Streda ™ visual identity are dynamic waves. They relate to the flow of energy and information as well as the key values of Streda ™ .





The choice of color always depends on the context, purpose and situation in which this element is to be used. However, the default colors should be Neon Green + Light Grey.





When constructing waves in order to obtain the appropriate diversity and dynamics, a great deal of freedom was left. It is important, however, to maintain the appropriate proportions, thickness of lines and the rules of creating gradients.











