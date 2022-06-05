My non-passion for Vehicles
Being this my third Behance project with a car illustration on the cover, must look like I'm a big car enthusiast. And being this one in particular a project exclusively about illustrated cars, must look like a sharp confirmation.
Sorry if I disappoint you, but I'm definitely not, or at least... I wasn't aware of.
So, I asked myself why did I draw all these vehicles? It is not about horsepower, speed, luxury, engine rhombus, or competition. I look at them as if they were characters in a movie scene, with their lineaments, their attitude, and the way they blend with the environment to the point they feel natural. That's what I like about them and what I tried to tell through these illustrations.