THREE PERCENT APPAREL BRAND IDENTITY

three percent

Functional minimalist apparel for modern, conscious and sensible 3% of humanity, created to simplify daily challenges. Timeless. Beyond trends. Regardless of the context.





3% was founded in 2021 to make your life more comfortable, more refined, more conscious.

The whole essence is embedded in two concepts of functionality and minimalism.

/ Ergonomic fit, technological materials and attention to details form functionality.

/ Laconic silhouettes, compatible colors, timeless designs beyond trends - the foundations of minimalism.

Every item we create is intended to give the customer superpower, whether it is protection from the weather conditions or round the clock outfit relevance, for every occasion or challenge, in any context.



