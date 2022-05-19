TOU
Privacy
Community
Help
Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avatar+3
THREE PERCENT APPAREL BRAND IDENTITY
Multiple Owners
Behance.net
apparel brand identity branding Clothing clothing brand Fashion identity logo Packaging socail media
three percent
brand IDENTITY, brand strategy, packaging, social media design​​​​​, layout design

Functional minimalist apparel for modern, conscious and sensible 3% of humanity, created to simplify daily challenges. Timeless. Beyond trends. Regardless of the context.

3% was founded in 2021 to make your life more comfortable, more refined, more conscious.
The whole essence is embedded in two concepts of functionality and minimalism.
/ Ergonomic fit, technological materials and attention to details form functionality.
/ Laconic silhouettes, compatible colors, timeless designs beyond trends - the foundations of minimalism.
Every item we create is intended to give the customer superpower, whether it is protection from the weather conditions or round the clock outfit relevance, for every occasion or challenge, in any context.

The process of creating an identity was simple and straightforward as our values and attitudes matched the 3% brand. We have resorted to the use of simple and functional forms that highlight modernist ideas without the use of unnecessary decor and unnecessary details. We are happy to be part of the 3% community.

Go to Instagram → three.percent.apparel

UKRAINE.LVIV.2021
apparel brand identity branding Clothing clothing brand Fashion identity logo Packaging socail media
Image may contain: person, human face and indoor
Image may contain: person, man and fashion accessory
Image may contain: person, jacket and sky
Image may contain: man, person and wearing
apparel brand identity branding Clothing clothing brand Fashion identity logo Packaging socail media
apparel brand identity branding Clothing clothing brand Fashion identity logo Packaging socail media
apparel brand identity branding Clothing clothing brand Fashion identity logo Packaging socail media
Image may contain: person, fashion accessory and wearing
Image may contain: outdoor, basket and person
Image may contain: fashion accessory, person and sun hat
Image may contain: person and fashion accessory
Image may contain: man, person and necktie
apparel brand identity branding Clothing clothing brand Fashion identity logo Packaging socail media
apparel brand identity branding Clothing clothing brand Fashion identity logo Packaging socail media
apparel brand identity branding Clothing clothing brand Fashion identity logo Packaging socail media
Image may contain: handwriting
Image may contain: person, jacket and clothing
Image may contain: person, man and clothing
Image may contain: person, fashion accessory and clothing
Image may contain: person, scarf and fashion accessory
apparel brand identity branding Clothing clothing brand Fashion identity logo Packaging socail media
Image may contain: snow, outdoor and covered
apparel brand identity branding Clothing clothing brand Fashion identity logo Packaging socail media
Image may contain: clothing and eyes
Image may contain: remote and control
Image may contain: outdoor, snow and sky
Image may contain: indoor
apparel brand identity branding Clothing clothing brand Fashion identity logo Packaging socail media
Image may contain: handwriting and water
Image may contain: box
Image may contain: beige
Image may contain: plastic bag
Image may contain: man, person and wearing
apparel brand identity branding Clothing clothing brand Fashion identity logo Packaging socail media
apparel brand identity branding Clothing clothing brand Fashion identity logo Packaging socail media
apparel brand identity branding Clothing clothing brand Fashion identity logo Packaging socail media
apparel brand identity branding Clothing clothing brand Fashion identity logo Packaging socail media
interested?                                                                                                               CONTACT US:
let’s work on your next big thing!                                                             hello@directa.cc     
apparel brand identity branding Clothing clothing brand Fashion identity logo Packaging socail media
THANKS FOR WATCHING!

Founder ///% @liubamirrr
LOGO ANIMATION Nick Levish​​​​​​​
THREE PERCENT APPAREL BRAND IDENTITY
43
164
11
Published:
user's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avatar+3
Multiple Owners
Directa Bureau

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Directa Bureau
    Lviv, Ukraine
    user's avatar
    Solomia Marchak
    Lviv, Ukraine
    user's avatar
    Serge Fedynyak
    Lviv, Ukraine
    user's avatar
    Denys Kachanovsky
    Lviv, Ukraine
    user's avatar
    Adrian Fisher
    Lviv, Ukraine

    Project Made For

    user's avatar
    directa Lviv, Ukraine

    THREE PERCENT APPAREL BRAND IDENTITY

    Functional minimalist apparel for modern, conscious and sensible 3% of humanity, created to simplify daily challenges. Timeless. Beyond trends. R Read More
    43
    164
    11
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields