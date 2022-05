[PT-BR]

Logo

[EN]

Logo

To reflect the robustness of the brand's products, a typography exclusive was developed. With very thick lines, the type brings not only the necessary weight to convey the durability and quality of the products, but also authenticity by incorporating small cuts in the ligatures (which refer to various rhino horns, the brand's translated name) in the characters (very formerly used by typographers so that there would be no stains on these ligatures due to "excess" or "accumulation" of ink). These characteristics make the Rhino logo unique.





The symbol, included in the letter “n” of the typographic logo (a musical note), brings harmony to the whole, and embodies an extremely important part

of the company, the music.