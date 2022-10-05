TOU
50 Major Events in World History:Susan B Katz (Author)
Meel Tamphanon
Behance.net
Major Events in World History
50 Defining Moments from Ancient Civilizations to the Modern Day 
(People and Events in History)





50 important events that shaped world history—for kids 8 to 12
Learning about history helps us understand how we got where we are today—and how to make the world a better place. From the rise of Mesopotamia in the distant past to the global pandemic of 2020, this kid-friendly journey takes young learners through thousands of years of history, one key event at a time.








Author : Susan B Katz
Illustration by : Meel Tamphanon
AD: Janice Ackerman, Scott Petrower 
Publisher : Rockridge Press, 23 Nov. 2021

Client: Callisto Media
Agent: Claudia Conti, Illozoo

