50 Major Events in World History:Susan B Katz (Author)

Major Events in World History

50 Defining Moments from Ancient Civilizations to the Modern Day

(People and Events in History)

Learning about history helps us understand how we got where we are today—and how to make the world a better place. From the rise of Mesopotamia in the distant past to the global pandemic of 2020, this kid-friendly journey takes young learners through thousands of years of history, one key event at a time.











